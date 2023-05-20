Misbah-ul-Haq Says 'Pakistan Has Strong Chance To Win World Cup In India'

Misbah Says 'Pakistan Has Strong Chance To Win World Cup In India'

Misbah suggested that the Pakistan team management

Pakistan secured their last victory in 50-over format World Cup

Misbah-ul-Haq, the ex-Test captain of Pakistan, expressed his belief that Babar Azam's team has a great opportunity to win the ICC World Cup in India.

During a media interaction in Lahore, Misbah suggested that the Pakistan team management should initiate preparations for the major tournament at the earliest.

'Pakistan has a strong chance to win the World Cup in India this year,' said Misbah who captained the national team in ICC World Cup 2015 in Australia.

'Three of our batters are in the top ICC rankings. We have good bowling options. There is a need to just make the right plans at the right time. Select a competitive team and make your way in the World Cup strongly,' the ex-cricketer suggested.

Pakistan secured their last victory in the 50-over format World Cup in 1992, led by Imran Khan as captain. The national team, known as the Green Shirts, emerged victorious in the final against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 25, 1992.



Misbah also thinks that batting would be a key to victory in India. 'Batters take complete advantage on Indian wickets. Our batters need to work hard and make solid plans before going into the World Cup,' he reiterated.

'We need to organise more ODIs for our team. Match practice will help our players get in rhythm before the big event,' he concluded.