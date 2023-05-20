Shehbaz Sharif Given Clean Chit In Ashiyana Housing Scheme Scandal

The court summoned the lawyers for arguments on next hearing.

LAHORE: The accountability court has adjourned hearing of the Ashiyana Housing Scheme reference against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others till May 27, Bol News reported.

The court has made report of giving clean-chit to all the suspects including Shehbaz a part of its record. The court summoned the lawyers for arguments on next hearing. Accountability Court Judge Sajid Ali Awan heard the reference.

Special Prosecutor Waris Janjua said he had submitted response on acquittal petitions of 12 suspects. Amjad Parvez Advocate said he was ready to present arguments on acquittal pleas of the suspects. “I will not take much time in the arguments,” he said.

The judge said he would listen the arguments on next hearing, June 3. Qazi Misbah Advocate requested that if the judge gave permission then he wanted to present some arguments. The judge replied that he had to go abroad on June 11 for Hajj, so he would listen the case after returning from Hajj.

Amjad Parvez said it was said that one should relieve his burden before going there. He himself had to go for Umrah in Ramadan, but he did not, he said. The judge said he did worldly jobs all his life, it was the time to perform the religious obligation now.

Amjab Parvez said summer vacations would begin after Eid. The judge asked what if he had to transfer the next date to August even after hearing his arguments. Amjad Parvez said he would present some arguments next week on May 27. Qazi Misbah said the crime could not be proven even if statements of all the witnesses were seen.

Adjourning the case till May 27, the judge asked the lawyers to come after reading all the amendments in NAB ordinance next time.

Shehbaz Sharif, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kiani, Ahad Cheema, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Bilal Qidwai, Imtiaz Haider, Munir Zia, Ali Sajjad Bhatta, Shahid Shafiq, Shahid Mahmood and Chaudhry Muhammad Sadiq have filed the petitions for acquittal in the Ashiyana Housing Scheme case.