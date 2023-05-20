Bushra Ansari On Divorce After 36 Years And Then Second Marriage

Bushra Ansari is a legend in Pakistani drama.

Divorces are difficult. They are awful, and they cause a great deal of suffering and loss to those who are affected by them, regardless of the circumstances. Yes, there are times when simply ending a painful marriage is preferable, but this will still affect many others who are connected through that relationship. Bushra Ansari is a legend in Pakistani drama, and she has encountered similar challenges in her personal life. Though she is a very private person, she did publicize her divorce from her first husband, Iqbal Ansari, and her subsequent marriage to Iqbal Hussain.

In an interview with Fuchsia, Bushra Ansari revealed that ending a 36-year marriage is not easy. It's a trying time, and no one wants their marriage to fall apart. She also revealed that she had been separated from her ex-husband for ten years, but no one knew. They kept the marriage going for their children until they realized it wasn't working for either of them.

She went on to say that she has never spoken poorly about her ex-husband, and he has never spoken negatively about her, because they will always be connected through their children. She went on to say that it is their private matter and that no one should know what is going on behind closed doors.

She also revealed that her second shot at love came along by coincidence, and she took advantage of it. She discussed how society is not accepting of it, but she did not have to face it, at least not from her girls.