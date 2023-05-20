Yumna Zaidi And Wahaj Ali Face Backlash For Choosing Tere Bin Script

Fans reacted angrily when Meerab slapped and spat on Murtasim.

Tere Bin has become the talk of the town since the drama's final two contentious episodes aired. When Tere Bin fans expected love scenes between Meerab and Murtasim, the drama's major characters demonstrated incredibly hostile and disrespectful conduct toward each other. Fans reacted angrily when Meerab slapped and spat on Murtasim. Fans believe Meerab's acts are unjustified, and that there can and should be no repentance for Meerab's bad behavior. Fans urged the producers to finish the drama as quickly as possible. Fans were already discussing Meerab's behavior when the forthcoming episode's preview teased a bedroom scene in which Meerab was crying and Murtasim was leaving. Fans believed that the male lead has forcefully consummated his marriage with Meerab.

Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali's fans are furious at the latest turn of events, accusing the actors of picking the wrong screenplay. Many admirers accuse Wahaj Ali of failing to read the entire screenplay. Fans are also anticipating a response from both actors following episodes 45 and 46. They are also anticipating the next installment of the show because they want the promos to be deceptive. Fans are still waiting for humanitarian behavior from the Tere Bin performers and team. Fans are also expressing their dissatisfaction with Murtasim and Meerab's happy ending, claiming that their relationship was toxic from the start. Some fans are simply concerned. A few fans are just concerned for Meerab and Murtasim to be saved in the next episode. Fans are flooding Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali’s official accounts with their concerning messages. Have a look at the comments which we collected from Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali’s official Instagram posts and Twitter: