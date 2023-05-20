De Gea Claims Premier League Golden Glove

David De Gea of Manchester United clinches the prestigious Premier League Golden Glove, boasting an impressive tally of 16 clean sheets this season.

Liverpool shot-stopper Alisson secures the runner-up spot on the Premier League Golden Glove leaderboard with an impressive 14 clean sheets. However, as the season reaches its conclusion, the Brazilian goalkeeper falls short in his pursuit to surpass the exceptional performance of David De Gea.

Undoubtedly, David De Gea has established himself as an iconic figure in Manchester United's goalkeeping history. With a remarkable collection of major domestic trophies to his name, he also played a crucial role as a backup in Jose Mourinho's victorious Europa League campaign in 2017.

With an impressive record of 540 appearances, David De Gea holds the record for the most matches played by a goalkeeper in the history of Manchester United, placing him seventh on the all-time list across all positions.

Considering his renewed contract, it is highly likely that De Gea will surpass the legendary figures of Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, solidifying his position among the top five players in terms of appearances for the club.

