Hazard And Mariano Sidelined For Madrid Vs Valencia

Real Madrid will be participating in their 35th league match

Ancelotti plans to implement rotations

Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Valencia on Sunday (21 May) will be missing two key players, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz.

Hazard, the Belgian star, has been sidelined from the squad due to ankle issues, while Mariano has been unable to join the team due to discomfort in his right thigh. Their absence is expected to impact Real Madrid's performance in the crucial match.

Real Madrid, also known as Los Blancos, will be participating in their 35th league match. Currently occupying the second position with a total of 71 points, they find themselves 14 points adrift of the league leaders, FC Barcelona (FCB). FC Barcelona recently clinched the league title with a victory over their city rivals, Espanyol, in their previous match.

Real Madrid's performance in their previous five league matches has been a mix of victories and defeats. Out of those matches, they secured three wins but also suffered two losses, including a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad and a 4-2 loss away to Girona.

Looking ahead to their upcoming match, head coach Carlo Ancelotti shared with the media that the strongest starting lineup will be fielded, as all the players have now recovered. However, Ancelotti plans to implement rotations in their subsequent match against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday, May 24.

'The best XI will play tomorrow. All the players have recovered after City. We will rotate on Wednesday [vs Rayo] because we will have less days to recover,' Ancelotti said.