language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Italian Open: Rune Stuns Ruud, Advances To Rome Final

Italian Open: Rune Stuns Ruud, Advances To Rome Final

Web Desk 20 May , 2023 11:18 PM

Open In App
Italian Open: Rune Stuns Ruud, Advances To Rome Final
  • Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000
  • Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2
  • Rune is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy

Holger Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000 title after a remarkable comeback against Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinal.

Despite being a set down and facing a break in the second set, Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2, securing his 27th victory of the season.

Rune is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy 3

Rune is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy

Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000 3

Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000

Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2 3

Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2

After his impressive victory over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, Rune continued his strong form by delivering a solid performance against Ruud. Despite holding a 1-4 record against Ruud in their ATP head-to-head matches, the 20-year-old Dane displayed powerful groundstrokes and skillful finesse, outmaneuvering Ruud in several engaging exchanges. Rune's clean-hitting game helped him secure the win after a competitive two hours and 41 minutes on the court.

'I had nothing to lose in the second [set], so I just told myself to play freely and enjoy it as I thought it would be my last set here,' Rune said.

'I told myself to play aggressively and enjoy it and I did it and that was the key to the comeback,' he added.

Rune has had an impressive clay-court season, making it to the final in Monte Carlo and ultimately winning the title in Munich. He has been particularly successful on clay, boasting a 13-2 record this year. Following his win over Ruud, the Dane has risen in the ATP Live Rankings, now occupying the No. 6 position. If he manages to secure the championship on Sunday, he could further climb to No. 5 in the rankings.

'I really played some of my best tennis in the past two matches against Novak and then Casper. Two difficult players to play, so I had to find my best tennis and I actually didn't find it today, only at the end and that is why I turned it around,' said Rune.

Rune, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Paris last year, is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy and his second at the Masters 1000 level in the upcoming final. He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,762,502[+17,987*]

DEATHS

6,877,607[+5*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story