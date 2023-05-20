Italian Open: Rune Stuns Ruud, Advances To Rome Final

Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000

Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2

Rune is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy

Holger Rune is on the verge of winning his second ATP Masters 1000 title after a remarkable comeback against Casper Ruud in the Italian Open semifinal.

Despite being a set down and facing a break in the second set, Rune fought back and won 6-7(2), 6-4, 6-2, securing his 27th victory of the season.

After his impressive victory over Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, Rune continued his strong form by delivering a solid performance against Ruud. Despite holding a 1-4 record against Ruud in their ATP head-to-head matches, the 20-year-old Dane displayed powerful groundstrokes and skillful finesse, outmaneuvering Ruud in several engaging exchanges. Rune's clean-hitting game helped him secure the win after a competitive two hours and 41 minutes on the court.

'I had nothing to lose in the second [set], so I just told myself to play freely and enjoy it as I thought it would be my last set here,' Rune said.

'I told myself to play aggressively and enjoy it and I did it and that was the key to the comeback,' he added.

Rune has had an impressive clay-court season, making it to the final in Monte Carlo and ultimately winning the title in Munich. He has been particularly successful on clay, boasting a 13-2 record this year. Following his win over Ruud, the Dane has risen in the ATP Live Rankings, now occupying the No. 6 position. If he manages to secure the championship on Sunday, he could further climb to No. 5 in the rankings.

'I really played some of my best tennis in the past two matches against Novak and then Casper. Two difficult players to play, so I had to find my best tennis and I actually didn't find it today, only at the end and that is why I turned it around,' said Rune.

Rune, who won his first Masters 1000 title in Paris last year, is set to compete for his fifth tour-level trophy and his second at the Masters 1000 level in the upcoming final. He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday.

