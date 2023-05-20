Indian PM Modi And Ukrainian President Zelensky Hold Meeting In Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Zelensky meets Indian Prime Minister Modi for the first time since Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had their first meeting since the start of Russia's invasion, which India has refrained from criticizing.

The meeting took place in Hiroshima during the G7 summit, where Zelensky made an unexpected in-person appearance after receiving US approval for Ukraine to acquire advanced fighter jets.

Zelensky engaged in a series of diplomatic meetings with leaders from the G7 countries and invited developing nations, including India.

A tweet from Modi's official account showcased their handshake and highlighted the expanded discussions involving officials from both countries.

Prior to his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had discussions with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain's Rishi Sunak.

These meetings took place as part of Zelensky's efforts to garner support for a planned spring offensive during his tour of European allies. Zelensky expressed gratitude to Sunak via his Telegram account, acknowledging the UK's leadership within the international fighter jet coalition.







