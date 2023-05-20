Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian Feels Her Family Is 'superficial'

Kourtney Kardashian talks about her sisters' relationship on The Kardashians.

Kourtney and Khloe discuss the lack of support within their family.

She feels their family connection is superficial, while Khloe shares a different viewpoint.

Kourtney Kardashian opens up about her relationship with her sisters in a recent episode of The Kardashians.

3 She feels their family connection is superficial, while Khloe shares a different viewpoint. 3 Kourtney Kardashian talks about her sisters' relationship on The Kardashians. 3 Kourtney and Khloe discuss the lack of support within their family.

In a preview clip, she discusses with Khloe how she feels their family connection is superficial and lacks a deeper level of support. Kourtney expresses her opinion that they haven't been there for each other in a meaningful way.

In the latest preview of the show, Kourtney and Khloe have a serious conversation. Kourtney shares her feelings with Khloe, expressing that despite their family gathering for celebrations, they lack genuine support for each other when it truly counts.

Kourtney explains, “I’ve been thinking about how in our family, we’re so good at celebrating and having fun. We’re also good at lifting each other up when we are in a crisis.” She adds how she thinks it happens in a 'superficial way.'

The 44 -year-old continues, 'I don't think we know how to like be there for each other on like a deeper level.' Khloe clearly appears shocked at her sisters opinion

In her confessional, Khloe shares her opinion on the matter saying, 'When there's something pretty traumatic or devastating in the family I feel like we're all by that person's side. That's my experience and if Kourt doesn't feel that way then I feel badly for her.”















