Kim Kardashian Discusses Tension Caused By Editing "The Kardashians".

Kim Kardashian talked about the tension between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian Baker.

The third season of the reality series is set to debut on May 25th on Hulu.

In her recent interview on the Today show, Kim Kardashian talked about the tension between her and her sister Kourtney Kardashian Baker, which is evident in the trailer for the upcoming third season of their reality series.

“You film it, and then months later, we think we're good and we make up, and then you edit it,” said the reality star.

Talking about Kourtney, Kim continued, “And then I'm seeing all the things she's saying about me behind my back, and she's seeing all the things I'm saying about her behind her back.”

“The tension rises all over again,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim revealed that this new season had been her “most emotional and frustrating internally with family”.

“It is a cycle. I think I like to look at it as therapy, how to like, get through it, but it gets really tricky and it gets really emotional,” explained Kim.

However, the Skims founder remarked, “At the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don't see that changing any time soon.”

