Oppo A16e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Oppo A16e is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo AA16e has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.

The smartphone features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded up to 128 GB by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The gadget runs on the Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which offers a great user experience.

The Oppo A16e comes with a 13-megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Both cameras can capture and record high-quality pictures and videos.

The device is available in three amazing colors: black, blue, and white. A 4230 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a great battery backup on a single charge.

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo A16e specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 60Hz, 480 nits (Typical) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1', PDAF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh

- Battery charging 10W





