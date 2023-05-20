Oppo A16e Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Oppo A16 has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A16e is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is equipped with the MediaTek Helio P22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo AA16e has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The smartphone features 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded up to 128 GB by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.
The gadget runs on the Android 11 ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which offers a great user experience.
The Oppo A16e comes with a 13-megapixel single rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Both cameras can capture and record high-quality pictures and videos.
The device is available in three amazing colors: black, blue, and white. A 4230 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a great battery backup on a single charge.
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan
The Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.
Oppo A16e specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1', PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
