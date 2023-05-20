Oppo A58x Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The A58x boasts a large 6.56-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) chipset.
Oppo A58x is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone.
The A58x boasts a large 6.56-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate.
Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) powerful chipset, equipped with an Octa-core CPU that delivers excellent processing power for seamless multitasking and app performance.
The Oppo A58x features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. For selfie enthusiasts, there's an 8 MP front-facing camera that ensures great self-portraits.
Oppo A58x price in Pakistan
Oppo A58x price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Oppo A58x specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Breeze Purple, Tranquil Blue, Star Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Battery charging 10W
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
