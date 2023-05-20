Oppo A58x Price In Pakistan & Specs

The A58x boasts a large 6.56-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen.

Oppo A58x is easily available in the market at reasonable price. It is a mid-range smartphone.

The A58x boasts a large 6.56-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 700 (7 nm) powerful chipset, equipped with an Octa-core CPU that delivers excellent processing power for seamless multitasking and app performance.

The Oppo A58x features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 13 MP main sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor, enabling users to capture stunning photos and videos. For selfie enthusiasts, there's an 8 MP front-facing camera that ensures great self-portraits.

Oppo A58x price in Pakistan

Oppo A58x price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo A58x specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.1 x 7.99mm Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Breeze Purple, Tranquil Blue, Star Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Battery charging 10W





