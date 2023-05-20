Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price In Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a quad-camera setup on the back.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available on the market at reasonable price. Its features a powerful 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 619 GPU, making it a strong performer in its price range.

The smartphone boasts a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Running on the latest Android 12 operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. With 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated slot, users will have ample space for their data.

The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G includes a quad-camera configuration, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera for capturing memorable moments. Security is taken care of with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery, offering all-day usage.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.21 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 695 5G SoC GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 25W





