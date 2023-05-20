Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price In Pakistan & Features

- Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has a quad-camera setup on the back.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
- It has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is now available on the market at reasonable price. Its features a powerful 2.21 GHz Octa-Core processor and an Adreno 619 GPU, making it a strong performer in its price range.
The smartphone boasts a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display, offering a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. Running on the latest Android 12 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes with 6GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming experiences. With 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated slot, users will have ample space for their data.
The camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G includes a quad-camera configuration, consisting of a 50MP main sensor, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and 2MP depth and macro sensors. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera for capturing memorable moments. Security is taken care of with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G runs on the Android 12 operating system and is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery, offering all-day usage.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 53,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|165.4 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.21 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 25W
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
