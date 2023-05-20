Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
- Its features a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.
Samsung Galaxy S24 is recently launched in pakistan. It is a flagship smartphone with outstanding features.
Samsung Galaxy S24 has a large 50 MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by two additional sensors of 10 MP and 12 MP. On the front, there is a single 12 MP selfie camera with additional features such as dual video calling, auto-HDR, HDR10+, and the ability to shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps and 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Galaxy S24 is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.
The smartphone packs a substantial 4000 mAh battery, providing all-day usage on a single charge. It supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging, ensuring quick and convenient battery replenishment.
Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 404,999/-
Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94', PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|- Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
