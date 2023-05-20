Samsung Galaxy S24 Price In Pakistan & Specs

Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Its features a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen.

It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 is recently launched in pakistan. It is a flagship smartphone with outstanding features.

Its features a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate. The display is protected by tough Corning Gorilla Glass, ensuring durability even in harsh conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S24 has a large 50 MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by two additional sensors of 10 MP and 12 MP. On the front, there is a single 12 MP selfie camera with additional features such as dual video calling, auto-HDR, HDR10+, and the ability to shoot 4K videos at 30/60fps and 1080p videos at 30fps.

The smartphone packs a substantial 4000 mAh battery, providing all-day usage on a single charge. It supports fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse charging, ensuring quick and convenient battery replenishment.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in Pakistan is Rs. 404,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94', PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

- Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless





