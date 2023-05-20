Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12, HIOS 8.6 operating systems.
The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.
The phone is available in three awesome colors, including Polar Blue, Eco Black, and Mondrian. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan
The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999.
Tecno Camon 19 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (Unspecified)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,762,502[+17,987*]
DEATHS
6,877,607[+5*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]