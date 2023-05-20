Tecno Camon 19 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G96 octa-core processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12, HIOS 8.6 operating systems.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone is available in three awesome colors, including Polar Blue, Eco Black, and Mondrian. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 166.8 x 74.6 x 8.6 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Polar Blue, Eco Black, Mondrian Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (Unspecified) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF, OIS + 50 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x zoom + 3rd camera unspecified, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 33W





