Vivo Y35m Plus Price In Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y35m Plus has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo is set to launch the Y35m Plus smartphone in the near future, building on the recent rumors surrounding the Y35m model. The anticipation of the Y35m Plus suggests that it will offer an enhanced and upgraded experience compared to its standard counterpart.

Powered by the powerful Dimensity 700 chipset and a robust 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU, the Y35m Plus will deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency. Expect substantial RAM options of 6/8GB and generous internal storage choices of 128/256GB.

Furthermore, the device will include a dedicated memory card slot to expand storage using microSD cards.

The Vivo Y35m Plus will showcase a captivating 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, capable of supporting a high resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device will be equipped with a substantial 5000 mAh battery, promising long-lasting usage on a single charge. Rapid charging capabilities will be available to quickly replenish the battery.

Vivo Y35m Plus price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35m Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-

Vivo Y35m Plus specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W





