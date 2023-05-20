Vivo Y35m Plus Price In Pakistan & Specs

- Vivo Y35m Plus has a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
- It has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo is set to launch the Y35m Plus smartphone in the near future, building on the recent rumors surrounding the Y35m model. The anticipation of the Y35m Plus suggests that it will offer an enhanced and upgraded experience compared to its standard counterpart.
Powered by the powerful Dimensity 700 chipset and a robust 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU, the Y35m Plus will deliver exceptional performance and power efficiency. Expect substantial RAM options of 6/8GB and generous internal storage choices of 128/256GB.
Furthermore, the device will include a dedicated memory card slot to expand storage using microSD cards.
The Vivo Y35m Plus will showcase a captivating 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display, capable of supporting a high resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The device will be equipped with a substantial 5000 mAh battery, promising long-lasting usage on a single charge. Rapid charging capabilities will be available to quickly replenish the battery.
Vivo Y35m Plus price in Pakistan
Vivo Y35m Plus price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 44,999/-
Vivo Y35m Plus specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Vivo Y35m Plus price in Pakistan
- Ac
- Connectivitywlanwi-fi
- Galileo
- Pakistan
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,668,272[+21,112*]
DEATHS
6,877,081[+27*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]