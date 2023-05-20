Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y36 features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Vivo Y36 features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, delivering stunning visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

It also supports a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz, ensuring seamless scrolling and navigation. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU.

The smartphone comes equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP sensor, and an additional 2 MP sensor. At the front, a single 16 MP selfie shooter is housed within the waterdrop notch.

The Vivo Y36 boasts 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the option to expand storage further using a dedicated memory card slot. With a robust 5000 mAh battery, the Y36 provides all-day usage and supports rapid charging at 44W.

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y36 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging





