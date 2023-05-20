Vivo Y36 Price In Pakistan & Features

- Vivo Y36 features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
- The Vivo Y36 boasts 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y36 is now available for sale on the market. It is a mid-range smartphone with amazing Features.
Vivo Y36 features a large 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, delivering stunning visuals with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
It also supports a smooth refresh rate of 90 Hz, ensuring seamless scrolling and navigation. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core CPU.
The smartphone comes equipped with a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP sensor, and an additional 2 MP sensor. At the front, a single 16 MP selfie shooter is housed within the waterdrop notch.
The Vivo Y36 boasts 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the option to expand storage further using a dedicated memory card slot. With a robust 5000 mAh battery, the Y36 provides all-day usage and supports rapid charging at 44W.
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan
Vivo Y36 price in Pakistan is Rs. 63,999/-
Vivo Y36 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~388 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Night (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
