Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The smartphone has a 6.57-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

TThe device includes 6 GB of fastest RAM and 108 megapixels of primary camera.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is a premium device from the Redmi Note series, and the device is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is equipped with a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 (12 nm) processor, which runs at 2.05 GHz and gives high-end performance to the device to make heavy applications and games run flawlessly. A Mali-G57 MC2 GPU is used to deal with heavy graphics.

3 TThe device includes 6 GB of fastest RAM and 108 megapixels of primary camera. 3 The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. 3 The smartphone has a 6.57-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display.

The smartphone has a 6.57-inch Super AMOLED, 120 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones.

The display screen of the phone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device runs on the latest Android 13 and MIUI 13 operating systems.

The smartphone features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which is good enough to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 108 megapixels, which includes some great features including PDAF, LED flash, HDR, and panorama.

The front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform great and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The smartphone is available in three amazing colors: graphite gray (stealth black), polar white (phantom white), and star blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 67 W of fast charging.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 67,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 164.2 x 76.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 700 nits, 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52', dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back, IP53, dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 67W, 51% in 15 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

​



Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'