Former Nepalese Soldier Makes History By Scaling Mount Everest With Artificial Legs

- Hari Budhamagar makes history by climbing Mount Everest with artificial legs.
- He reached the summit on Friday, becoming the first in his category to achieve this feat.
- Five foreigners also successfully climbed Everest on Sunday.
Ex-British Gurkha soldier Hari Budhamagar, a double amputee, has made history by becoming the first person in his category to successfully climb Mount Everest with artificial legs.
The 43-year-old accomplished this feat on Friday afternoon, reaching the summit of the 8,848.86-meter peak. Budhamagar, who lost both his legs while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan in 2010, conquered Mount Everest with the aid of prosthetic limbs.
In 2018, Hari Budhamagar had to postpone his plan to climb Mount Everest due to a government regulation that prohibited blind, double-amputee, and solo climbers.
However, the ban was later lifted by a Supreme Court order in response to a writ petition. This allowed Budhamagar to proceed with his historic ascent.
On Sunday, five foreigners successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest.
This spring, Nepal has issued a record-breaking 466 permits for climbers to attempt Mount Everest.
Nepal is renowned for being the home of eight out of the world's top ten highest peaks.
