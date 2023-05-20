Former Nepalese Soldier Makes History By Scaling Mount Everest With Artificial Legs

Hari Budhamagar makes history by climbing Mount Everest with artificial legs.

He reached the summit on Friday, becoming the first in his category to achieve this feat.

Five foreigners also successfully climbed Everest on Sunday.

Ex-British Gurkha soldier Hari Budhamagar, a double amputee, has made history by becoming the first person in his category to successfully climb Mount Everest with artificial legs.

The 43-year-old accomplished this feat on Friday afternoon, reaching the summit of the 8,848.86-meter peak. Budhamagar, who lost both his legs while serving as a soldier in Afghanistan in 2010, conquered Mount Everest with the aid of prosthetic limbs.

In 2018, Hari Budhamagar had to postpone his plan to climb Mount Everest due to a government regulation that prohibited blind, double-amputee, and solo climbers.

However, the ban was later lifted by a Supreme Court order in response to a writ petition. This allowed Budhamagar to proceed with his historic ascent.

On Sunday, five foreigners successfully reached the summit of Mount Everest.

This spring, Nepal has issued a record-breaking 466 permits for climbers to attempt Mount Everest.

Nepal is renowned for being the home of eight out of the world's top ten highest peaks.







