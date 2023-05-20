Iffat Umar Raises The Temperature In Black

Iffat Umar is a renowned actress, model, and host in Pakistan.

Her grace and elegance enchant her followers.

She is stunning in Black dress.

Iffat Umar is a highly accomplished actress, model, and renowned host in Pakistan. With her long-standing presence in the Pakistani showbiz industry, she has consistently delivered exceptional performances, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Having embarked on her acting journey in 1990, Iffat Umar gained immense popularity for her role as Aapa Ji in the widely acclaimed drama serial 'Mohabbat Aag Si.' In addition to her acting prowess, she also engages in modeling photo shoots and takes on hosting duties for various television shows.

However, despite her widespread success, Iffat Umar has faced criticism on social media due to her staunch support for feminism in Pakistan. People often express their disapproval of her views and actions. Every year, she actively participates in and celebrates Aurat March, demonstrating her unwavering support for women's rights. Recently, she was once again spotted partaking in the Aurat March festivities in Lahore.

Have a look!



