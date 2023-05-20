Minal Khan And Ahsan Mohsin Shares Some Beautiful Pictures From Mecca

Minal Khan is a prominent actress and twin sister of Aiman Khan

She has achieved success in the entertainment industry with her talent

Minal and Ahsan share some glimpses of their memorable Umrah experience

Minal Khan is a well-known celebrity twin sister alongside Aiman Khan, began her journey as a child artist, and has now established herself as one of the prominent leading ladies in the country. With numerous successful dramas under her belt, Minal is adored by fans for her talent and active presence on social media.

She tied the knot with actor Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and their wedding became a sensation on social platforms, with people eagerly seeking details about the ceremonies. The couple's enduring bond and evident support for each other continue to inspire.

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram took a break from their hectic routines to embark on a spiritual journey to perform Umrah. After visiting Madinah Munawarrah, they are currently in Makkah, where they shared stunning pictures from this sacred destination.

