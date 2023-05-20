China Opposes G20 Tourism Meeting In IIOJK

China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings.

BEIJING: China said on Friday that it is opposed to a G20 tourism meeting next week in the disputed territory of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and will not attend.

'China is firmly opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings,' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed.

