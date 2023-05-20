Electricity Tariffs For Karachiites Increased By Rs1.55/ Unit

- The increase was made at the request of the federal government.
KARACHI: Bad news for the citizens of Karachi as electricity tariffs have been increased by Rs1.55 per unit here, Bol News reported.
The increase was made at the request of the federal government. The electricity prices have been increased in view of the 2022 fuel adjustment. The increased prices would be applicable from this month.
The increased prices will be charged from May, June and July bills. The increase will be applicable to all except lifeline customers.
