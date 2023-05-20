First Hajj Flight To Take Off From Karachi On Sunday

The first Hajj flight would take off from Karachi airport.

Ministry has refunded Rs55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to pilgrims.

Around 175,000 Pakistanis would perform the pilgrimage this year.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Talha Mahmood informed that the first Hajj flight would take off from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 0450 hours on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said almost 175,000 people would proceed for the spiritual journey to perform Hajj rites this year on both government and private schemes.

The minister further informed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had refunded Rs55,000 as ‘Qurbani amount’ to both regular and sponsorship scheme pilgrims in their bank accounts.

He explained that earlier it was decided that the ministry would arrange Qurbani (sacrifice) for the pilgrims but due to delay in the decision, the majority of pilgrims had arranged this sacred rite on their own.

He advised the pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship schemes to collect Rs55,000 from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj as the same would not be reimbursed to them in Saudi Arabia.

He said the Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.

The minister said this year more than 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from the ‘Road to Makkah’ project from the Islamabad International Airport, a notable increase from the 16,000 pilgrims served last year.

He said this efficient facility aimed at streamlining the immigration and customs procedures for the intending pilgrims departing from the federal capital, enabling them to swiftly embark on their spiritual journey.

He explained that the initiative would expedite the processing of pilgrims at the Saudi airport in order to minimize wait times, allowing them to proceed directly to their designated buses upon arrival.

The minister further emphasized the government’s commitment to expanding the ‘Road to Makkah’ project to other airports in Pakistan, stating that a plan was underway to extend this convenient service to additional cities, Lahore and Karachi next year.

The recent visit of the Saudi Deputy Interior Minister to Pakistan had been instrumental in strengthening bilateral cooperation, he added.

Anticipating a record-breaking number of pilgrims, he affirmed that meticulous arrangements had been made to ensure a smooth Hajj experience for the estimated 175,000 Pakistanis who would perform the pilgrimage this year.

He clarified that the provision of free Hajj would not be permitted, and efforts were being made to provide comprehensive assistance to the pilgrims, including dedicated Hajj assistants to guide them throughout their journey.

The minister also conveyed the gratitude of Pakistani people towards Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, underscoring the deep-rooted connection between the Pakistani populace and the holy cities of Makkah and Madina.

It must be mentioned the first batch of the Pakistani Hajj missions has reached Makkah to finalize the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims. The 138-member batch includes 19 Moavineen, 67 medical experts and 52 staff officers from the Ministry of Religious Affairs. The mission will set up field medical camps along with finalising other arrangements including accommodation, transportation and catering facilities for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

After 2019, this would be the first Hajj with full strength under which around 180,000 Pakistani pilgrims will travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.