Former CM KP Mahmood Khan Refuses To Quit PTI

Many leaders of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have quit party,

Mahmood Khan said that he is not leaving the party.

Former CM KP said he has full confidence on Imran Khan.

PESHAWAR: Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has reacted to the current political situation of the province.

3 Former CM KP said he has full confidence on Imran Khan. 3 Many leaders of PTI from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have quit party, 3 Mahmood Khan said that he is not leaving the party.

Many leaders of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, considered the stronghold of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, have quit the party, including Ajmal Wazir, Iqbal Wazir and Hisham Inamullah Khan among others.

In this regard, Mahmood Khan said that he is not leaving the party and he has full confidence in Imran Khan.

He said that whoever conspires against the party will have to face the consequences.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President and Punjab former chief minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi strongly criticized PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and said any efforts to break up the PTI will not succeed.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also lashed out at Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi for worsening the political crisis in the province after the crackdown on political workers.