Govt Searches For New Pakistani Ambassador To China

ISLAMABAD: The government has not appointed the new Pakistani Ambassador to China as the prime minister has rejected the second summary for the appointment.

The incumbent Ambassador to China Moin-ul-Haq has completed his tenure after reaching superannuation last month. Diplomatic sources revealed that the second summary sent to the prime minister for the appointment has not been approved.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sends two summaries recommending different names for the key appointment. However, the prime minister rejected both summaries of proposed names for the appointment.

diplomatic sources said

In the first summary, the name of senior diplomat Khalil Hashmi was suggested as the ambassador-designate to Russia and the name of former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was recommended as the envoy to China.

The prime minister approved the name of Khalil Hashmi for Russia but rejected the proposed name of Sohail Mahmood for China, diplomatic sources added.

In the second summary, the Foreign Ministry recommended the name of Khalil Hashmi, who was previously nominated ambassador to Russia, to China.

The Foreign Minister instead proposed the name of Khalid Khan Jamali as ambassador to Russia. However, the prime minister did not approve Khalil Hashmi as ambassador-designate to China.

The current ambassador to Beijing, Moin-ul-Haque, will continue to work until the new envoy has been appointed, diplomatic sources added.

Ambassador Moin-ul-Haq was appointed as Pakistan ambassador to China in August 2020. He has served for two and half years as Pakistan Ambassador to China.

Khalil Hashmi is a senior diplomat currently serving permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva

He has served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to France for three years. Hashmi assumed his position as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations in Geneva on 10 November 2019.

Sohail Mahmood is a senior diplomat who served as the Foreign Secretary of Pakistan. He has served as the High Commissioner to India and as ambassador to Turkey and Thailand.

Khalid Khan Jamali is currently serving as Pakistani Ambassador to the Czech Republic.