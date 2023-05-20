Imran Khan Points Out Omission In TORs Of Audio Leak Inquiry Commission

Imran Khan pointed out an omission in TORs of inquiry commission.

He said the TORs fail to consider who is behind the surveillance of judges.

The government formed an inquiry commission to probe audio leaks.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has raised objections over the Terms of Reference (ToRs) of a high-powered judicial commission formed to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary.

In a statement, the former prime minister pointed out a glaring omission in the TORs which he said fails to take into account who is behind the surveillance of the PM office and sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

He said the federal government has formed Inquiry Commission under Section 3 of the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 2017 to investigate the issue of audio leaks. However, he said the Terms of Reference formed by the federal government suffer from a deliberate omission as they fail to take into account the issue that who is behind unlawful and unconstitutional surveillance of PM's Office and sitting judges of the Supreme Court.

The PTI chairman said the commission should be empowered to investigate who are these “powerful and unknown elements who tap and record telephone conversation of citizens including high public functionaries.”

He said this is a serious breach of privacy guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution. “Not only those who illegally retrieve data through unlawful phone tapping and surveillance should be held accountable but those who through fabrication and tampering of different phone calls leak them on social media also need to be held accountable,” he said.

“Democracies governed by the rule of law propose that the state should not arbitrarily intrude into certain aspects of life. Right to privacy and dignity guaranteed under Article 14 are patently infringed whenever the state unlawfully surveils an individual.

Imran Khan said the secured calls made in the Prime Minister’s Office were also leaked after been unlawfully tapped and tampered with.

“Some of the recent leaked calls were made over what was supposed to be a secure phone line in the Prime Minister’s Office. Nevertheless, they unlawfully were tapped and fabricated/tampered with. Seemingly, the elements behind such audacious tapping operate in a manner outside the command and even knowledge of the PM of Pakistan.”

“Who are these actors who are above the law and outside the command of even the prime minister of the country, and who resort to such illegal surveillance with impunity? Such elements need to be held identified by the Commission.”

Govt forms inquiry commission

The federal government has formed a high-powered judicial commission to probe the audio leaks related to the judiciary.

Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa will head the commission while Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Aamer Farooq are members of the judicial body. The commission has been tasked to complete the job within 30 days.

Among the multiple audio leaks, the commission will also probe into the veracity of the alleged call between former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and a sitting SC judge as well as another call between CM Elahi and a SC lawyer over the constitution of an apex court bench.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification stating that the commission was formed a result of the recent controversial audios pertaining to the judiciary including the former chief justice and judges of the Supreme Court which raised “serious apprehensions about the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the Chief Justices/Judges of the Superior Courts in the administration of justice”.

The government said the audio leaks raised serious apprehensions about the independence of the judiciary in the public interest; therefore, it has constituted the commission under Section 3 of the Pakistan Commissions of the Inquiry Act, 2017.

It stated that such audio leaks have eroded public raised serious concerns regarding the independence, impartiality and uprightness of the chief justice and judges of the superior courts.

It mentioned that the judiciary is one of the main pillars of the Constitution and the society's confidence gets shattered when the independence of the judiciary is tarnished.

“It is imperative to inquire into the authenticity, correctness and veracity of these audio leaks in order to restore not just the credibility of the judiciary but also the public trust and confidence in the Judiciary in the larger public interest, as a matter of definite public importance,” it added.