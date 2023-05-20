Imran Khan Urges US Congresswoman To Raise Voice On Human Rights Situation In Pakistan

Imran Khan was heard speaking to US Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Imran Khan urged her to raise voice on human rights situation in Pakistan.

He said 99% of people want PTI to return to power.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reportedly asked a US Congresswoman to raise her voice against the political crisis and human rights situation in Pakistan.

A clip has surfaced of the former prime minister discussing the political situation with Democrat US Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters, who serves as the representative for California's 43rd congressional district.

The PTI chairman can purportedly be heard asking the US politician to raise her voice on the human rights situation in Pakistan amid an ongoing crackdown on his party following violent protests on May 9.

“[This is] probably one of the most critical times in our history. We have the most bizarre situation going on in this country,” the former prime minister can be heard saying.

Imran Khan could be heard telling US congresswoman about the removal of his government by ex-army chief General (retired) Bajwa.

He said his life was in danger and his received three bullets in an aassination attempt. He added that his party was facing the “worst crackdown” faced by a democratic party in the country’s history.

He asked the US politician to raise her voice in support of the PTI. “We would appreciate here because it goes a long way when someone like you Maxine gave a statement. All we want is just the rule of law and Constitution and fundamental rights,” he said.

He claimed that his government had the best economic performance in recent history. He added that 99% of Pakistan wanted the PTI to return to power. “I just want you to raise your voice in my favour,” he can be heard saying.

It must be mentioned that Imran Khan accused the United States of being behind his ouster from power in April last year. He has repeatedly campaigned that a foreign conspiracy was hatched to topple his government.