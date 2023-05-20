language: English
Islamabad High Court Judges Meet With CJP

Islamabad High Court Judges Meet With CJP

Web Desk 20 May , 2023 07:34 PM

Islamabad High Court Judges Meet With CJP
ISLAMABAD: Five judges of Islamabad High Court(IHC) had a long meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan(CEJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

However, the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court was not present in the meeting.

According to the details, five judges of Islamabad High Court held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. The meeting between the distinguished judges continued for more than three hours.

During the meeting, legal, constitutional matters and issue of pending cases were discussed.

The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court was not present in the meeting.

