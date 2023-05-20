Islamabad High Court Judges Meet With CJP

The Chief Justice of IHC was not present in meeting.

ISLAMABAD: Five judges of Islamabad High Court(IHC) had a long meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan(CEJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday.

According to the details, five judges of Islamabad High Court held a meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial. The meeting between the distinguished judges continued for more than three hours.

During the meeting, legal, constitutional matters and issue of pending cases were discussed.

