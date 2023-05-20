LHC Moved Against Arrest Of Journalists

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhary filed a plea through lawyer.

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) against the arrest of journalists covering the May 09 incidents.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhary filed a plea through lawyer Azhar Siddique.

Punjab Government, IG, and CCPO Lahore have been made parties in the petition. The petitioner stated that the Constitution of Pakistan does not restrict freedom of expression.

The petition states that under the law, professional journalists are free to carry out their duties, journalists covering the May 9 incidents are being arrested from their homes.

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry has further stated during the arrest, the sanctity of the veil and four walls is being violated.

The court should order the police to stop the arrests and recover the arrested journalists.