LHC Suspends Detention Orders Of 123 PTI Activists

Court issued a notice to the parties and sought their response.

Arrest and detention are serious violation of fundamental rights and illegal, PTI position.

Justice Anwar Haq Pannu delivered the verdict.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday suspended the detention order of 123 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers detained across Punjab.

Justice Anwarul Haq Pannu conducted the hearing on a petition of former state minister Farrukh Habib against the detention of PTI workers under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.

Farrukh Habib's lawyer Barrister Ahmed Pansuta gave arguments. The petition stated that arrest and detention are serious violation of fundamental rights and illegal. It said Punjab Inspector General had admitted the arrest of PTI workers on media.

Following these arguments, Judge Anwarul Haq announce the verdict of release. LHC suspended the detention order and ordered immediate release of PTI workers.

LHC declared the detention order null and void. The court issued a notice to the parties and sought their response in the matter.