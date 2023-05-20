Marriyum Aurangzeb Says People Involved In Vandalism Hiding At Zaman Park

Marriyum Aurangzeb said armed protestors destroyed monuments of the martyrs.

hey planned the attack for 14 months in Zaman Park, she said.

She said the PTI protestors set Radio Pakistan building on fire

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan planned attacks on state installations across the country.

0 She said the PTI protestors set Radio Pakistan building on fire 0 Marriyum Aurangzeb said armed protestors destroyed monuments of the martyrs. 0 hey planned the attack for 14 months in Zaman Park, she said.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Marriyum Aurangzeb said armed protestors destroyed monuments of the martyrs. She said five to six PTI leaders guided the protestors to vandalise state buildings and installations. Even GHQ and Corps Commander House were targeted, she maintained.

The minister said condemnation of the incident from Imran Khan was to hide his crimes.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said people involved in vandalism were hiding at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore. They planned the attack for 14 months in Zaman Park, she said.

She said, “Imran Khan in his today's tweet used an AI generated picture to show human rights violations. Imran Khan is using fake pictures for propaganda.”

The minister said people had started to quit the PTI after May 9 incidents across the country.

She said the PTI protestors set Radio Pakistan building on fire and destroyed archives. She said Radio Pakistan had suffered a loss of 250 million rupees. “If culprits of PTV attack had been punished, they would not have vandalised Radio Pakistan,” she said.

Responding to a question, she said academies of Radio Pakistan, PTV and Information Services were being integrated to train young professionals in the field of media. She said the integration process would be completed by June.