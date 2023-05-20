PM Shehbaz Strongly Condemns Attack On Zarghoon Security Check Post

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to martyred jawans of Pakistan Army.

He said entire nation saluted sacrifices of their shuhada.

Prime Minister also prayed for early recovery of injured.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned an attack on the security check post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan.

3 Prime Minister also prayed for early recovery of injured. 3 Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to martyred jawans of Pakistan Army. 3 He said entire nation saluted sacrifices of their shuhada.

The prime minister paid tribute to the martyred jawans of the Pakistan Army including Sepoy Zameer Ahmad, Sepoy Mudassar, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer.

He said that the entire nation saluted the sacrifices of their shuhada.

He prayed for the high ranks of shuhada and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Earlier, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that three soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom on Saturday while bravely thwarting terrorists’ attack on the security forces post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan while a terrorist was also killed during the ensuing fire exchange.