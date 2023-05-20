Two More PTI Leaders From KP Announce To Quit Party

Ex-minister Dr. Hisham Inam Ullah Khan announced to quit PTI.

He said that it would be disloyalty to country to remain with PTI.

Former Spokesman KP Govt Ajmal Wazir also announced to leave party.

PESHAWAR: Two Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders including a former provincial minister from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have announced to quit the party.

While addressing a press conference in Peshawar, former provincial minister Dr. Hisham Inam Ullah Khan announced to quit PTI.

He said that it would be disloyalty to the country to remain associated with PTI after the terrorist incidents on May 9. He said, “I do not want my name to be included in the list of traitors.”

Hisham Inam Ullah had been in the limelight over Imran Khan's anti-institutions narratives for the past 10 months.

On the other hand, Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former Spokesman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Wazir also announced to quit the party.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Ajmal Wazir announced to leave the party and said that he had decided to leave PTI after the May 9 incidents.

He said that “I joined PTI on July 18, 2018, I have never joined a political party for any position, I am bit reading written statement and there is no pressure from anyone.”

Ajmal Wazir said that there are two ways after May 9, “Either I shut up or condemn, silence means being involved, and condemning is a violation of the party.”

He said that due to the incident of May 9, caused a lot to damage to Pakistan at the international level and added that how can we forget those who gave their lives for the country.