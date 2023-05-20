Hotspur Striker Harry Kane Makes Record With Outstanding Goal

Harry Kane scored 10 London derby goals in a single PL season.

The current season of the English Premier League has seen a singular accomplishment from Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane, following Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in 2001–2002, became just the second player to score 10 London derby goals in a single Premier League season, according to Opta.

In the eighth minute of today's Premier League match against Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the England international scored an incredible goal from a free kick.

In a 38-game Premier League season, Kane is also the first player to score in 25 separate games.

Prior to the game, Ryan Mason, the manager of Tottenham, stated that he anticipates a strong performance from his team in their final home game of the year.

“Energy… obviously, it’s an important game for us, in front of our fans for the last time this season, and we want to bring the energy, try to create a good feeling and get the result,” said Mason.

“It’s the Premier League and you have to be on it for the whole game. Brentford are a very good example of a team who know who they are, and it will be a battle. It will be tough, we will have to work as a team and if we’re going to win, we’re going to have to earn it,” he added.

He also praised their rivals and predicted a competitive match.

“They are a strong team and we’ve felt that when we’ve played them,” added Ryan. “Every game has been close, tough, I remember two draws at their place and a tight match last season here.

“We know the type of game we’re going into, and we have to focus on ourselves, implement our game plan and try to get a result. Every team in this league has strengths, there is so much quality, but we want to home in on who we are and who we want to be and try to create a good feel and energy with our performance.”