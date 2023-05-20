Man United Prepare For Clash Against Bournemouth

Man United defender is optimistic about their tonight's clash.

United is currently one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth place.

Victory against Bournemouth would take them closer to UEFA CL.

Luke Shaw, a defender for Manchester United, is optimistic going into his team's Premier League matchup versus Bournemouth.

United is currently one point ahead of Liverpool in fifth place in the standings, who is currently in sixth. With three games left on the schedule, the Red Devils do have a game in hand.

United would move a step closer to securing UEFA Champions League participation with a victory over Bournemouth tonight.

“It’s a really important game and it’s going to be a very tough game,” Shaw told club media earlier this week,” Shaw was quoted as saying by Man Utd’s official website.

“Bournemouth away is never easy. We just have to go in with the right attitude and right aggression and do the right things and I’m sure we can get the win there,” he added.

He also discussed how his team's elimination from the UEFA Europa League, which saw United eliminated by Sevilla in the quarterfinals, affected him and his team.

“It’s been really strange to be honest – we’d much prefer to be in the Europa League but it’s been good to have a little bit of rest, something different,” said the United defender.

“This season has been very challenging, there have been a lot of games and not really much time to rest. Us as a team feel like we’re benefiting from a whole week [of preparation].

“We’ve been training hard and working on what we’ve got to do in the game at the weekend and I think that’s been good to have a longer period of training time.

“The manager can fully get his tactical ideas across on how he wants us to deliver in the games.”