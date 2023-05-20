Kate Middleton Adopts A New Hobby For World Bee Day

Kate Middleton discovered her passion for beekeeping as she tended to a hive on her Norfolk estate while dressed in a beekeeper's suit.

On World Bee Day, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, found herself engrossed in a newfound passion for beekeeping. Dressed in a beekeeper's suit, she effortlessly tended to a hive on her Norfolk estate, exuding a sense of familiarity and comfort.

The delightful snapshot was captured by renowned royal photographer Matt Porteous, known for his work on the family's official portraits. In the photo, the princess can be seen raising a section of the hive, preparing to collect honey.

Accompanying the photo was a caption that celebrated World Bee Day and emphasized the vital role of bees and other pollinators in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. It presented the occasion as an opportunity to raise awareness about their essential contribution to the well-being of both humans and the planet.

Beekeeping appears to be a special talent and lesser-known pursuit of the Princess, a passion she shares with her brother, James Middleton. During various royal visits, she has been observed distributing jars of honey, further exemplifying her interest and involvement in beekeeping.

This photograph and Kate Middleton's engagement in beekeeping serve as a testament to her commitment to environmental causes and her dedication to highlighting the crucial importance of bees in preserving our ecosystem's balance.