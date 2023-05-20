King Charles Snubs Prince Harry , Meghan Over 'car Chase' Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were ignored by King Charles.

A source told that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'frustrated' by the lack of acknowledgement from the new monarch or the rest of the family.

According to their spokeswoman, Harry and Meghan's vehicle was pursued for nearly two hours in New York City on Wednesday as they were returning from the former actress receiving the Women of Vision award.

Following the incident, which their representative described as 'near catastrophic,' a PA news agency article said that no one from the royal family contacted the couple.

Omid Scobie, a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, told that the lack of touch from the royal family was 'disappointing' for the couple.

“It’s impossible not to think of Princess Diana when we hear about car accidents and this kind of aggressive paparazzi chase,” he said.

“So I was really surprised to hear… that not one member of the royal family, including King Charles and Prince William – who obviously [were] heavily affected by Princess Diana’s death – has reached out to Prince Harry, hours after the news had broken.”



