Prince William Tweets After Prince Harry, Meghan 'car Chase'

Prince William has posted his first personal remark on social media.

William responds to the retirement of Wales rugby players Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

"Rugby won't be the same without you," said Prince William.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, has posted his first personal remark on social media, only days after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry claimed a 'near catastrophic car chase.'

The future king turned to Twitter to respond to the retirement of Wales rugby players Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

They both announced their retirement from Test duty barely four months before the team's Rugby World Cup opener in Bordeaux against Fiji.

Prince William responded to a tweet by saying “Two giants of the game. Rugby won’t be the same without you - not just in Wales, but the world over.?

Prince William, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), continued, “Congratulations on your incredible careers! Cymru am byth. W”

This was Prince William's first social media remark following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'near catastrophic car chase' with paparazzi in New York.







