Princess Diana's Brother Express Loyalty To Royal Family

Instead of criticising the royals or harbouring any ill will towards them, Charles Spencer recently attended a charity event honouring the late Duke of Edinburgh's contribution to animals and the countryside.

According to Spencer, the dinner took place at Sandringham House, where attendees were served what he described as,' Amazingly imaginative pudding plate.'

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, died at the age of 99, just days after Harry and Meghan sat down for their explosive interview with TV superstar Oprah Winfrey.

Harry travelled to the United Kingdom to attend his grandfather's funeral, leaving his wife and son Archie in the United States.

Despite the fact that Spencer was not invited to King Charles' coronation, the maternal uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry remains devoted to the British royal family.

Charles Spencer has likewise avoided commenting on his nephews' ongoing feud or Prince Harry's disagreements with his father.

He, on the other hand, has spoken out against the media's treatment of his late sister, who died in a vehicle accident in Paris in 1997.







