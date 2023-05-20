Royal Expert Calls Prince Louis ‘national Treasure’

Many great royal gatherings have seen Prince Louis steal the show.

According to royal historian Jennie Bond, Louis is a 'national treasure.'

Louis amused people all across the world this month at King Charles III's coronation ceremony.

Many great royal gatherings have seen Prince Louis steal the show, much to the annoyance of their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William.

0 Louis amused people all across the world this month at King Charles III's coronation ceremony. 0 Many great royal gatherings have seen Prince Louis steal the show. 0 According to royal historian Jennie Bond, Louis is a 'national treasure.'

According to royal historian Jennie Bond, Louis is a 'national treasure' because of his mischievous antics.

Louis amused people all across the world earlier this month at his grandpa, King Charles III's, coronation ceremony.

Bond argued that Louis is unlikely to be aware of his burgeoning celebrity, considering that the Prince and Princess of Wales would shield their son from it.

“They wouldn’t be aware of all the ongoing press coverage about them. I’m sure they’re being shielded largely from that. Louis probably doesn’t know that he is basically a national treasure now!” the expert said.

During the service at Westminster Abbey, the little prince was observed alternately yawning and looking around inquisitively as the pomp and grandeur of the event played out in front of him.

“Children are so resilient and they move on quicker than adults. So, I imagine that like everyone involved, the royals will have just heaved a great sigh of relief now that the Coronation is over,” Bond explained.

“It would have been quite easy for the kids who are very resilient to just park that and get back to their routines at school and will be back to enjoying playing football, rugby, cricket with a certain amount of relief that it’s over and they did a very good job.”