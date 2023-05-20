Russia Issues Warning To West:

Russia warns of "enormous risks" if Ukraine receives F-16 jets.

US President Biden supports training Ukrainian pilots on advanced aircraft, including F-16s.

Biden's reversal aims to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities against Russia.

According to Russian state media TASS, Russia's deputy foreign minister has cautioned Western nations about the potential 'enormous risks for themselves' if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

'Movement is underway on the so-called escalation ladder,' Alexander Grushko was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a meeting of the Russian Council on Foreign and Defense Policy.

'We see that the Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves enormous risks for themselves. In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the set goals,' Grushko added.

A senior administration official informed CNN that President Joe Biden conveyed to G7 leaders that the United States will support a collaborative effort with allies and partners to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced aircraft, including F-16s.

Biden's decision to reverse his previous objections stems from his belief in strengthening Ukraine's capabilities for a prolonged confrontation with Russia, as stated by his top national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, during a press conference in Japan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized the necessity of Western fighter jets for his country's survival, particularly in light of Russia's extensive invasion that commenced over a year ago.







