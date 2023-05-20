Russian Figure Prigozhin Declares Full Control Over Bakhmut

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, claims full control over Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, asserted on Saturday that his forces have gained complete control over the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which witnessed the longest and most violent battle of the war.

Prigozhin made the announcement in a video where he appeared in military attire alongside fighters displaying Russian flags and Wagner banners.

Today, at 12 noon, Bakhmut was completely taken,” Prigozhin said.

He said that his forces would withdraw from Bakhmut from May 25 for rest and retraining.

“We completely took the whole city, from house to house,” he said.

Distant explosions could be heard in the background as Prigozhin spoke during the video.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

