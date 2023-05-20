Zelensky Huddles With G7 As Ukraine Wins Access To F-16s

President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a historic visit to Hiroshima.

President Volodymyr Zelensky paid a historic visit to Hiroshima on Saturday for discussions with G7 leaders, after gaining long-desired access to modern US fighter jets for Ukraine's war effort.

Zelensky's surprise summit presence – he was slated to appear via video call – is his most distant expedition from Kyiv since Russia's invasion began 15 months ago.

He arrived emboldened by what he called a 'historic' White House decision to grant Ukraine access to F-16 fighter jets, among the most modern equipment ever supplied by the West.

The group of seven wealthy democracies gathered in Japan to address problems such as the need for 'constructive and stable' relations with China, which the bloc accused of 'economic coercion' on Saturday.

But it was Zelensky's appearance and the debate about the future of the Ukrainian war that dominated the conference.

When he landed, Zelensky said that the conference would bring 'increased cooperation for our victory,' and that 'today, peace will be closer.'

Ukraine's military have regrouped for a counteroffensive after a terrible winter of warfare that saw Russian victories in the eastern city of Bakhmut, but they remain reliant on the flow of Western weaponry.

According to military experts, the aircraft would be a considerable upgrade over Ukraine's ageing Soviet-era fleet, providing better capability to hit targets in the air or on the ground.

They are also a powerful symbol of Western support for Ukraine, putting an end to any discussion of dwindling enthusiasm while the conflict continues.

Mick Ryan, an Australian strategist and retired major general, described the decision as 'very significant.'

'F-16s have sensors and weapon systems that are either equal to or outmatch Russian fighters,' he told AFP, adding that the planes will make life 'more difficult' for Russian missile-launching planes operating in and around Ukraine.

- 'Deter and protect' - Until today, US President Joe Biden virtually opposed the transfer of US-made F-16s, citing extended pilot training durations and the risk of escalation with Russia.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said there had been no policy shift and that the decision was based on the 'exigencies of the conflict.'

'We've reached a point where we need to look ahead and ask, 'What is Ukraine going to need... to deter and defend against Russian aggression?''

He went on to say that Ukraine has agreed not to use US military equipment to attack targets within Russia.

'We will do everything possible to assist Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will also proceed in a way that avoids World War III,' he said.

With the US veto withdrawn, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak soon declared that Britain would 'work with the US, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark to provide Ukraine with the combat air capability it requires.'

Zelensky's travel provides an opportunity to meet with allies, but perhaps more crucially, to court key unaligned states attending the summit, such as India and Brazil.

Photos uploaded online by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's staff showed the pair shaking hands and meeting for the first time since the invasion, which India has refused to condemn.

'There is an opportunity for Zelensky to engage with these non-Western actors, to try to bolster support, or at least weaken what may be seen as ambivalence towards the conflict,' Ian Lesser, vice president of the German Marshall Fund think tank, told AFP.

'And they are important. Of course, they are important in terms of sanctions,' he added.

Zelensky also met separately with the prime ministers of Italy and the United Kingdom, and conversations with the presidents of France and the United States are scheduled.



