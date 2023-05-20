Footage Captures F-18 Jet's Nose Dive And Crash, Causing Fireball In Spain

Play

F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet crashes and catches fire at Zaragoza air base in Spain.

Pilot successfully ejects and is hospitalized but in stable condition, according to Spain's defense ministry.

Zaragoza air base is owned by the Spanish Air and Space Force, located about 16 kilometers from the city.

The incident occurred during a training session for a flying exhibition, as reported by Spain's public news agency EFE.

The crashed McDonnell Douglas F-18 Hornet belongs to Ala 15, an operational unit within the Spanish Air Force's Air Combat Command (ARCOM). Spain has been utilizing the F-18 Hornet since 1986.

The F/A-18 McDonnell Douglas, manufactured by Boeing, holds the distinction of being the first aircraft with carbon fiber wings and the first tactical jet fighter to incorporate digital fly-by-wire flight controls.

Various versions of the F-18 Hornet include a two-seater, an improved fighter, a reconnaissance aircraft, and a night-attack fighter.



