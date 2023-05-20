F1 Donates €1M To Italy's Emilia Romagna Flood Relief

Domenicali expressed his deep concern for local communities

F1 funds will be directed to Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection

Formula One has pledged to contribute one million euros towards flood relief efforts in the Emilia Romagna area of Italy, where heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have caused significant damage.

The region has experienced rainfall equivalent to half of its yearly average, resulting in a state of emergency, with 14 fatalities and numerous individuals displaced from their homes.

3 F1 funds will be directed to Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection 3 F1 Donates €1M To Italy's Emilia Romagna Flood Relief 3 Domenicali expressed his deep concern for local communities

Amidst the urgent requirement for international donations, Formula One, recognized as a prestigious sport, has declared its intention to make a substantial contribution towards flood relief efforts. The country is currently facing a critical situation and requires support from various sources.

According to a statement by Formula One, the donated funds will be directed to the Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection in the affected region.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, who hails from Imola, expressed his deep concern for the local communities, emphasizing the severity of the situation they are currently confronting.



'We must do everything we can to support them at this difficult time and that is why we are donating to help support the relief efforts on the ground,' he said.

'My thoughts, on behalf of the entire Formula One community, are with everyone affected and we want to thank the emergency services for their incredible work.'