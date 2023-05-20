McGregor Returns To UFC, Rejoins Drug Testing

Conor McGregor, the UFC star, is set to promptly rejoin the USADA drug-testing program, allowing him to make a comeback to the UFC. His return fight against Michael Chandler is scheduled for later this year, but the specific date and venue cannot be confirmed until McGregor receives clearance from USADA to compete.

McGregor's last bout was against Dustin Poirier, and he has been absent from competition for nearly two years due to a severe leg injury sustained at UFC 264 in July 2021.

During his time away from competition due to injury, Conor McGregor, who is 34 years old, did not undergo any drug testing.

The USADA has insisted that he must undergo six months of random drug tests before being allowed to return. Initially, McGregor contested this requirement and proposed completing only two tests, but the disagreement has now been resolved.

The Irishman told reporters on Friday: 'That’s done, man. That’s done.'

'By year-end, I’m back in that cage having competed. I’m gearing up now, ready to go.'

USADA subsequently issued a statement to confirm the news.

“We have recently been in direct contact with Conor McGregor, and as he confirmed today in the media, we expect to receive his paperwork coming out of retirement and re-entering the USADA testing pool immediately,” USADA said on Friday.

“Like other athletes who come out of retirement, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, McGregor will be subject to testing for at least six months and must provide at least two negative samples before being permitted to compete.

“The purpose of this rule is to ensure that all athletes who are not subject to a period of testing are adequately tested over a reasonable period of time before competing to ensure a level playing field for all athletes.”

Conor McGregor, the Irish fighter, has experienced a decline in his recent performance, having lost three out of his last four fights. This includes consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and UFC 264, as well as a notable submission loss to the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on October 7, 2018.

During his prime, McGregor achieved remarkable success, winning two UFC titles and securing impressive knockouts against eight opponents. His quickest knockout victory occurred in December 2015 when he defeated Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds.

In the early stages of his UFC career from 2013 to 2015, McGregor enjoyed an undefeated record in his first seven fights. However, his first defeat came against Nate Diaz at UFC 196 in March 2016.