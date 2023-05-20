Pakistan Men's Team Joins Four-Nation Cup

PFF has formally requested government permission

FIFA suspension prevented their participation

The Pakistan football team is ready to join a four-nation tournament in Mauritius starting on June 8, as a preparation for the SAFF Championship. It's a great chance for the team to demonstrate their abilities and face off against other countries.

The tournament, also involving Kenya and Djibouti, will run from June 8 to June 18. The specific match schedule will be announced later.

The training camp for the Pakistan football team will commence in the final week of May to adequately prepare for the upcoming international event. The camp aims to help the team improve their physical condition and showcase their skills more effectively.

In the SAFF Championship 2023, which will be held in Bangalore, India next month, Pakistan and India have been placed in the same Group A. Kuwait and Nepal are the other teams in their group.

However, Pakistan's participation in the tournament is contingent upon receiving government approval due to security concerns in India.

According to reports, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has formally requested government permission to participate in the tournament by submitting a letter. The PFF is actively preparing for the event and remains optimistic about obtaining government approval. It is the responsibility of the regional federation to secure the team's visas for India.

The upcoming SAFF Championship will mark Pakistan's first encounter with India in five years. Their last match took place in the semi-finals of the 2018 SAFF Championship, with India emerging as the winners with a score of 3-1.

Pakistan is returning to the SAFF Championship after missing out on two previous tournaments. They were unable to send their team to the 2015 edition due to internal issues within the PFF. Additionally, their FIFA suspension prevented their participation in the 2021 tournament. However, the ban was lifted last year.