Pakistan To Host Asia Rugby Championship Division I

Tournament will take place in Lahore from July 4 to 8

Pakistan hosted the Asia Rugby Division II in Lahore last year

Pakistan Rugby Union has officially announced that they will host the Asia Rugby Championship Division I in July this year.

The tournament will take place in Lahore from July 4 to 8. Asia Rugby has recently confirmed this decision to the Pakistan Rugby Union.

'We are glad to announce that the Asia Rugby Championship will be held in Lahore in July,' a representative of Pakistan Rugby Union told

'We have been told about the decision today. We are excited to host this event once again in our country,' the official added.

Pakistan hosted the Asia Rugby Division II in Lahore last year, with the host team emerging victorious in the final by defeating Thailand 24-18. Pakistan staged an impressive comeback in the championship match.

Thanapong Punpang, Thailand's standout fly-half who scored all 18 points through penalty conversions, expressed his disappointment over the team's defeat.

