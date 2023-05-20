Canon Explores Partnership With Smartphone Maker

- Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.
- Potential Candidates for Canon's Smartphone Partnership Revealed: Huawei, Realme, and Honor.
- Apple, Samsung, and Google Unlikely to Collaborate with Canon.
In the past, smartphone and camera companies have worked together many times, so this news isn't really unexpected. According to a reliable source on Weibo named Digital Chat Station, Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.
Since we have already seen collaborations like Oppo/OnePlus with Hasselblad, vivo with Zeiss, and Xiaomi with Leica, there are still potential candidates for a partnership with Canon, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Asus, Google, Realme, Honor, Sony, and Motorola.
However, companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google are unlikely to pursue such a collaboration, and Sony has its own camera department, so we can exclude them from the list of possibilities.
Considering that the rumor likely originates from China, it could be a Chinese company like Realme, Honor, or Huawei. Unfortunately, we don't have any additional information, so we can only speculate.
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
688,762,502[+17,987*]
DEATHS
6,877,607[+5*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,913[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]