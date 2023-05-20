language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Canon Explores Partnership With Smartphone Maker

Canon Explores Partnership With Smartphone Maker

Web Desk 20 May , 2023 11:17 AM

Open In App
Canon Explores Partnership With Smartphone Maker
  • Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.
  • Potential Candidates for Canon's Smartphone Partnership Revealed: Huawei, Realme, and Honor.
  • Apple, Samsung, and Google Unlikely to Collaborate with Canon.

In the past, smartphone and camera companies have worked together many times, so this news isn't really unexpected. According to a reliable source on Weibo named Digital Chat Station, Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.

Apple, Samsung, and Google Unlikely to Collaborate with Canon. 0

Apple, Samsung, and Google Unlikely to Collaborate with Canon.

Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker. 0

Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.

Potential Candidates for Canon's Smartphone Partnership Revealed: Huawei, Realme, and Honor. 0

Potential Candidates for Canon's Smartphone Partnership Revealed: Huawei, Realme, and Honor.

Since we have already seen collaborations like Oppo/OnePlus with Hasselblad, vivo with Zeiss, and Xiaomi with Leica, there are still potential candidates for a partnership with Canon, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Asus, Google, Realme, Honor, Sony, and Motorola.

However, companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google are unlikely to pursue such a collaboration, and Sony has its own camera department, so we can exclude them from the list of possibilities.

Considering that the rumor likely originates from China, it could be a Chinese company like Realme, Honor, or Huawei. Unfortunately, we don't have any additional information, so we can only speculate.

End of Article
  • READ MORE NEWS ON
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

688,762,502[+17,987*]

DEATHS

6,877,607[+5*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,913[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story