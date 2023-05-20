Canon Explores Partnership With Smartphone Maker

Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.

Potential Candidates for Canon's Smartphone Partnership Revealed: Huawei, Realme, and Honor.

Apple, Samsung, and Google Unlikely to Collaborate with Canon.

In the past, smartphone and camera companies have worked together many times, so this news isn't really unexpected. According to a reliable source on Weibo named Digital Chat Station, Canon, a well-known camera brand, is seeking a partnership with a smartphone maker.

Since we have already seen collaborations like Oppo/OnePlus with Hasselblad, vivo with Zeiss, and Xiaomi with Leica, there are still potential candidates for a partnership with Canon, such as Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Asus, Google, Realme, Honor, Sony, and Motorola.

However, companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google are unlikely to pursue such a collaboration, and Sony has its own camera department, so we can exclude them from the list of possibilities.

Considering that the rumor likely originates from China, it could be a Chinese company like Realme, Honor, or Huawei. Unfortunately, we don't have any additional information, so we can only speculate.